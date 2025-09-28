Tezpur road safety meeting focuses on traffic management for Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting was held today under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at Conference Hall-I of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by ADC Twahir Alam, ADC & CDC Barchalla Kamal Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police Moushumi Kalita, Circle Officers, DRSC Member Secretary along with other concerned members of the committee.

At the outset, the District Commissioner reviewed the status of various actions taken as per the minutes of the previous meeting. The Transport Department highlighted the urgent requirement of installing road safety signages across the district, particularly at accident-prone spots. The DC directed the department to submit a detailed report identifying such locations along with the types of signage’s required to minimize accidents. He also instructed the department to expand the scope of inspection using the mobile speed detector van for stricter enforcement. The District Commissioner further emphasized the need to rationalize speed breakers across the district so that they are installed at appropriate and necessary locations. He also sought updates on the progress of pothole repairs by the Nagaon NH Division, particularly along the Mission Chariali stretch. The issue of removal of illegal encroachments on footpaths and trimming of overgrown trees was also raised. The Education Department briefed the house about the “Chota Cop” initiative and other awareness activities being carried out in schools across the district.

In view of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, the District Commissioner stressed strict enforcement of traffic rules, including vigilance against drunken driving and non-wearing of helmets. He directed the preparation of a comprehensive traffic management plan for the Puja days, including the immersion day, to ensure smooth movement and public safety. He further instructed the formation of special response teams comprising stakeholder departments—PWD (Roads), APDCL, Transport, Excise, among others—for effective coordination during the festive season. He also directed the Excise Department to conduct special drives in tea gardens and at the co-district level during this period.

Notably, as per road safety statistics from the iRAD (Integrated Road Accident Database) platform, a total of 34 road accidents have been recorded in the district so far in September 2025, including nine fatal incidents, compared to 65 accidents including 18 fatalities recorded in September 2024.

Concluding the meeting, the District Commissioner extended his best wishes for a safe and accident-free Durga Puja and called for proactive efforts from all stakeholder departments.

