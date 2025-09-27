Assam govt rolls out cashless treatment module in private hospitals

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued detailed guidelines for the Cashless Treatment Module under the Ayushman Asom Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (AA-MMLSAY), a scheme launched on October 2, 2023, to provide medical benefits at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates for state government employees, pensioners, their dependents, and employees of nominated departments and agencies.

The scheme has been under implementation on a pilot phase in 24 hospitals since May 2025. These include 13 medical colleges and hospitals in Assam; 8 Assam Cancer Care Foundation hospitals; State Cancer Institute, Guwahati; Onco Care Centre, Diphu; and Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati. The Cashless Treatment Module will be implemented in several private hospitals within and outside Assam from October 2025. The private hospitals include Medanta-The Medicity (Gurugram, Noida and Lucknow units) and Guwahati’s GNRC Hospitals, downtown hospital, and Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya. In addition to these, leading corporate hospitals of national and regional repute will be empanelled with approval in due course of time, it was further stated.

According to the notification from the Medical Education & Research Department, the cashless facility will be available in select empanelled hospitals within and outside Assam. The move aims to reduce the financial burden on employees and pensioners by ensuring quality healthcare, wider reach, and upfront treatment without the need for advance payments or reimbursement claims.

The key features for government employees & pensioners in the module: Automatic registration through CTIMS integration using PAN-based API; Pensioners’ data linked via the Kritagyata portal; Dependents covered as per the Assam Medical Attendance Rules, 2008; Cashless treatment at CGHS rates in empanelled hospitals; online registration through the MMLSAY portal or district kiosks, subject to DDO verification.

The scheme is a contribution-based subscription model, with monthly deductions as per grade (ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000). Pensioners will contribute via a one-time lump sum through e-GRAS. There is also an option to opt out, with re-entry permitted only from the next financial year. Funds will be managed through the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society (AAAS), which will process claims and make payments to hospitals via the National Health Authority’s Transaction Management System (TMS).

Employees of NHM, SSA, APDCL, AEGCL, APGCL, Adarsh Vidyalayas, and other nominated organizations will also be eligible for coverage under the scheme. However, in the first year, fixed-pay and contractual staff will not be eligible for the cashless benefit, though they can contribute at subsidized CGHS rates.

An Admissibility Board chaired by the CEO of AAAS will oversee claims approval, while an Advisory Board headed by the Medical Education & Research Minister will recommend subscription rates and policy directions. A 24x7 helpline (1800-309-3945) and an email support channel (support.mmlsay@aaasassam.in) have been set up for grievance redressal.

