Bokakhat: 22 goats burnt to death after miscreants allegedly set farm on fire

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: After incidents of cattle theft, goat theft, and even burglaries in broad daylight, miscreants have started a new wave of terror by setting things on fire in Bokakhat. Taking advantage of the police’s inability to arrest those involved in the mentioned crimes, the emboldened miscreants allegedly set fire to a goat farm on Tuesday night.

In the heart of Bokakhat town, a self-reliant youth named Nice Dutta saw his livelihood destroyed when 22 goats tied inside his farm shed were burnt to ashes. Among them were several pregnant goats and some newborn kids. This devastating fire occurred at midnight in Bokakhat’s Seujipar area, which consumed the tin-roofed shed along with the 22 goats.

During the Covid period, Nice Dutta had started with just one goat, and over the past five years, had built a large goat family. Every year, by selling goats, he earned at least one lakh rupees. How a fire broke out in a house without an electricity connection remains a mystery. Only when neighbours saw the flames leaping into the sky and shouted did Dutta rush out and witness the fire. By the time the police and fire brigade arrived, everything had already burnt down. The fire brigade extinguished the fire and recovered the dead goats.

According to the owner, this is undoubtedly the work of miscreants. He said that a few days ago, some people had come to buy goats, but when Dutta said that he was not selling at that moment, they seemed displeased. Many suspect this may be the work of goat thieves, who, unable to steal the goats due to the farm’s scientific enclosure, instead set fire to cause the loss.

Meanwhile, for the past year, Bokakhat town and its adjoining areas have been plagued by continuous incidents of theft, antisocial activities, drugs, and even miscreants pelting stones at vehicles during the night. Yet none of these criminals have been arrested to relieve public fear.

