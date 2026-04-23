Tezpur University announces expansion plans and key initiatives for 2026–27

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University has commenced comprehensive preparations for the upcoming academic session 2026–27. In a media interaction held on Wednesday at the university, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, who is currently serving as the In-Charge Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the institution’s vision of evolving beyond a conventional academic centre into a vibrant hub fostering versatility and all-round development.

Prof Das informed that the university is awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to launch seven new departments—Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts, and Vocational Studies & Skill Development—aimed at expanding its academic offerings and strengthening multidisciplinary education. He further stated that the Ministry of Education has approved the establishment of a Department of Tribal Studies, which will be made operational at the earliest.

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