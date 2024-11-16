Tezpur University Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas on Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University commemorated Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader and freedom fighter, whose legacy continues to inspire. The University also honored the unsung tribal heroes of India’s freedom struggle, particularly those from Northeast India.

The university recalled Sikhna Jawhwlao, a Bodo freedom fighter who fought against the British during the late 18th century; Kamala Miri, who participated in the Quit India movement; and Bhimbor Deori, a freedom fighter from the Deori community.

The event organized by the Centre for Inclusive Development was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh.

Highlighting the contribution of Birsa Munda and other tribal leaders in nation building, the vice chancellor said that the tribal population of the northeastern region of the country, with their distinct socio-cultural and socio-economic status, has played an important role in the development of the country. “I join the nation in saluting these tribal leaders for whose supreme sacrifice we are living a free life today,” Prof. Singh remarked.

Dr. Rajeev Doley, Director, Centre for Inclusive Development, in his address said that because of Northeast’s’ ethnographic diversity and cultural richness, scholars have termed this region as ‘miniature India’ or ‘anthropological museum.

A number of events celebrating the occasion are being organized, which will continue till November 26, 2024, coinciding with Constitution Day. A speech competition titled The Role of Tribals in India’s Growth with Special Reference to Assam was also organized on the occasion.

