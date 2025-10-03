Tezpur University clarifies tribute to Zubeen Garg, denies allegations against Vice-Chancellor

TEZPUR: The Tezpur University issued a press release on Thursday addressing concerns regarding the tribute paid to Assam’s esteemed cultural icon, Late Zubeen Garg. While the university had earlier clarified its position through an official statement, the recent circulation of misinformation had led to confusion, it claimed.

The press release stated that the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) had never made any statement or taken any action that could be interpreted as disrespecting legendary cultural icon late Zubeen Garg or preventing students from holding a condolence meeting. On the day of Zubeen Garg’s tragic demise, the Vice-Chancellor was away from the station due to a serious medical emergency of a close family member. It said that any claim that the V-C obstructed the condolence was completely incorrect and deeply regrettable.

It added that upon his return to the university campus on September 22, the V-C took part in the ‘Shradhanjali Anushthan’ arranged by the TU administration to pay tributes to the great singer and icon.

The release stated that on September 21, when students were gathered in front of the administration building to pay tribute to Late Zubeen Garg, the V-C, being out of campus, connected with them through a video call, listened patiently to their concerns and assured them that he would meet and address all issues in person upon his return the next day. During this interaction, however, certain matters were brought up, which diverted attention from the solemn occasion. When a few students persisted in demanding a written apology, the V-C remarked, “This is a serious matter, don’t make things funny.” The press release said that the phrase ‘don’t make things funny’ had been misrepresented and taken out of context and that in its original sense, it was meant only to emphasize that the solemnity of the condolence should not be diminished by raising issues that could instead be addressed later through healthy dialogue.

Tezpur University also clarified that the misspelling of the legendary singer’s name in an earlier circular and the error in typing the group e-mail ID of Tezpur University students, which caused a delay in delivering the class suspension notice, was inadvertent. The V-C apologized to the students, as well as to the teaching and non-teaching members of the university, for the oversight that occurred during his absence as the Head of the institution, while reaffirming his deepest respect for Zubeen Garg and his enduring legacy. The Office of the Vice-Chancellor has also taken note of these matters seriously and assured the university community that an appropriate enquiry would be done into the matter and if such errors were found to have been committed intentionally, appropriate action would be taken against the responsible officials.

The university clarified that the student elections were conducted on September 20 as scheduled, not out of disregard for the tragedy, but because it was a vital part of maintaining a healthy democratic culture within the university. Significant planning and effort had already been invested in the election process by students, faculty members, and the district administration along with the Returning Officer. Given this, the Returning Officer decided to proceed with the election to ensure procedural fairness and institutional continuity, it said.

The university stated that the intention of the press release shared by the Public Relations and Information Office (PRIO) of Tezpur University during the V-C’s absence was solely to convey the university’s grief and solidarity with the people of Assam at this moment of profound loss and that as the Head of the institution, the V-C considered it his responsibility to ensure that the university formally expressed its respect for Late Zubeen Garg and stood with the sentiments of the people. It said that it deeply regretted if any part of this communication was misunderstood or misinterpreted.

On allegations of the V-C not responding to the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the university stated that since it was not a registered body, the V-C was not obliged to respond to it in an official capacity.

The V-C also said that allegations of him misusing university funds were unfounded as every expenditure underwent due process and audit scrutiny, and no funds were ever utilized for purposes beyond what was legitimately permitted.

The Vice-Chancellor recognizes that the current situation has been difficult and unsettling for everyone on campus, and therefore called upon all stakeholders to work together in a spirit of unity and understanding, stated the press release.

