Tezpur University students raise concerns over elections, classes, and Zubeen Garg tribute

TEZPUR: Tezpur University witnessed protests after students accused the Vice-Chancellor of not postponing the Tezpur University Students’ Council elections and not suspending classes during the state mourning period, while also dismissing their demand for a condolence meet for Late singer Zubeen Garg. The incident reportedly occurred during an interaction with students on September 22 in front of the administrative building, attended by faculty members, university officials, and a large number of students. Following the outrage, the administration announced a Shradhanjali Anushthan, but students demanded an apology.

In response, the university issued a press release on September 23, stating that with reference to the letter dated September 21, 2025, submitted by the students of Tezpur University, the university accepted all the points mentioned in the letter for further needful administrative action.

The specific clarifications stated that: The nomenclature of the students’ representative body, Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC), was a statutory provision under the Tezpur University Act, 1993. In order to consider a change in nomenclature to Tezpur University Students’ Union, the University would initiate the due process for amendment of the Act in the Parliament. This would be carried forward through the Academic Council and the Board of Management, along with the necessary structural framework for a students’ union.

In honour of the revered artiste and the cultural icon, Late Zubeen Garg, the university has proposed to build a statue of Zubeen Garg at a designated site on campus. The university was mulling to confer upon him an Honorary Doctorate (posthumous) in recognition of his contribution to Assamese culture and music.

The university shall institute a scholarship in his name within the Department of Cultural Studies to support and nurture young talents in the field of art, culture, and music.

