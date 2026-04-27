Tezpur University inaugurates Yoga Mahotsav 2026 ahead of International Day of Yoga

Tezpur: Tezpur University inaugurated its week-long Yoga Mahotsav 2026 on Wednesday at the Community Hall, marking the countdown to the 12th International Day of Yoga, to be observed on June 21, 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Papori Baruah, Head, Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, highlighted the importance of the ongoing 60-day yoga campaign leading up to the International Day of Yoga. Prof. Baruah informed that approximately 730 students have registered for the yoga camp organized in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the university.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chief Guest Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, underscored the relevance of yoga in promoting a balanced lifestyle in today’s fast-paced world. He emphasized that yoga is not merely a physical exercise but a holistic discipline that nurtures mental clarity, emotional stability, and spiritual well-being.

Guest of Honour Prof. Nayandeep Deka Baruah, Dean, School of Sciences, highlighted the scientific dimensions of yoga and its growing acceptance in academic and research domains. He noted that yoga contributes significantly to improving concentration, reducing stress, and fostering a healthy mind-body connection, which is essential for academic excellence.

The 60-day Mahotsav includes activities such as a yoga camp for adults, a yoga competition, community outreach programs, an artistic yoga workshop, street play performances, a student seminar, a national conference, a children’s camp, and a celebration of the International Day of Yoga in collaboration with partner institutions.

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