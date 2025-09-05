Tezpur University signs MoU with Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In order to explore research work and other related areas of mutual interest, Tezpur University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), Vladivostok, Russia, on September 3.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University and Prof Evgeny E Vlasov, Vice-President for International Relations, FEFU. The MoU was inked on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum currently being held in Vladivostok, Russia. Prof Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, Director, International Affairs, Tezpur University was also present on the occasion.

The MoU calls for various areas of activities that include intention to establish joint dual degree educational programmes in the field of Construction and Civil Engineering, intention to implement research work on Construction, Civil Engineering, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and other related areas of mutual interest. The MoU will also open various other activities including field trips, exchange of students, exchange of faculty members, joint research projects, joint conferences, joint cultural programmes, and any other joint activities as agreed upon by both parties. The MoU will be effective for a period of 5 years.

Also Read: Tezpur University V-C Prof Shambhu Nath Singh to deliver lectures in Russia

Also Watch: