Tezpur University Launches 2nd Batch of Science Teachers Training Program

Tezpur: Aiming at enhancing the quality of science education in schools of Assam, Tezpur University (TU) commences the 2nd batch of Science Teachers Training Programme for secondary level teachers of Government and Government Provincialised schools from June 26.

The programme was organized by the University in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Government of Assam. A total of 512 teachers from Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath and Darrang districts joined the programme.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU emphasized on the importance of the initiative, stating, “Science education is critical for the development of our nation. By equipping our teachers with the latest tools and techniques, we are ensuring that our students receive a quality education that sparks their curiosity and drives them to explore the wonders of science.”

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Biren Das, Registrar, TU said that the training is important as it would equip the teachers with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to teach the younger generations of students.

Explaining the programme, structure and orientation, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar, Director, Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), TU said that participants shall be introduced to modern pedagogical techniques which makes science learning more engaging and effective.

During the occasion, Prof. D.C. Baruah, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Prof. Sankar Chandra Deka, Controller of Examinations also shared their views on the programme. Dr. Bipul Kumar Sarmah, former Deputy Director, MMTTC and programme coordinator of this event offered the vote of thanks. The University had earlier completed training for 600 teachers from June 18 to June 25.

