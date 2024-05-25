Assam Freedom Fighters’ Association urged freedom fighter pensioners to submit PPO numbers

NAGAON: As per directives of government, Niranjan Sarma, general secretary of Nagaon District unit of Assam Freedom Fighters’ Association, urged all freedom fighters, widowed wives as well as unmarried women who have been drawing family pension and other facilities to submit their all in detail along with PPO numbers and working phone numbers at the office of Nagaon District Freedom Fighters’ Association on or before May 31 for budget allotment of freedom fighters’ pension for the year 2024-25.

Sarma in a press note asserted here that Dilip Kumar Bora, joint secretary to Home and Political Department, Government of Assam issued an official letter on April 4 through which he directed all district commissioners to make a list of freedom fighters, widowed wives and unmarried women who are availing freedom fighters’ pension for long in the said district each for budget allotment of freedom fighters’ pension for the year 2024-25.

It is pertinent to mention that two freedom fighters, 33 widowed wives and 64 unmarried women from freedom fighters families are getting freedom fighters’ pension in Nagaon district, stated in the press note, asserting that the benefits of freedom fighters’ pension will be cut off if they fail to submit their details at its office on or before May 31 as the list has to be submitted to the Department of Budget as well as Home and Political Department, Government of Assam before hand.

