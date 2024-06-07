Tezpur University's LLT Department Hosts Talk on ‘Languages without Borders’

Tezpur: Department of Linguistics and Language Technology (LLT), Tezpur University (TU) successfully organized a thought-provoking talk titled “Languages without Borders: Distinguishing Linguistic Systems in the Bhili Dialect Continuum” on Wednesday.

Prof. A. Deo and Prof. D. Beaver, noted linguists from the Department of Linguistics at the University of Texas, Austin, USA graced the occasion and delivered lectures.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. D. Beaver said, “Language has been instrumental in the establishment of modern nations, serving as a fundamental tool for communication and cultural identity. Therefore, documenting, learning and preserving language is important. Languages can give you enlightenment, educate generations and give political identity.”

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor said that India’s Northeast region is linguistically most diverse and culturally vibrant area in the country. However, there are languages, which are facing threat and endangered. Prof Singh urged the Department not only to study these languages for academic purpose, but also to help preserve their linguistic, cultural, and ecological heritage.

The other noted linguist, Prof Deo gave a detailed presentation on the topic and explained various nuances related to language and dialect. She said that sometimes it is the political context which defines the boundaries of language or a dialect. She also spoke of colonial mapping efforts of languages in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farheena Danta, Dean, School of Humanities & Social Sciences said that the talk challenges the idea of languages as fixed entities and highlights how languages change across geographic space, influencing each other.

Earlier, inaugurating the event Prof Gautam K. Borah explained why language is the most valuable single possession of the human race.

