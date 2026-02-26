TEZPUR: 119 primary school management committees honoured in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In an effort to encourage community participation and improve the quality of elementary education, Samagra Shiksha, Sonitpur district, felicitated the best-performing School Management Committees (SMCs) from primary schools across the district. Out of 986 primary schools under four education blocks of Sonitpur, SMCs from 119 schools were honoured with certificates and trophies for their outstanding performance.

The felicitation programme was held at the conference hall of Rashtrabhasha Vidyalaya, Tezpur, under the chairmanship of District Academic Council Secretary Bijoy Kandulana. District Programme Officer of Samagra Shiksha, Krishnakanta Deka, highlighted the significance and objectives of the initiative. District Elementary Education Officer and Inspector of Schools, Prabhat Das, in his address, noted that SMCs play a vital role in supervising school infrastructure, monitoring mid-day meal implementation, and ensuring regular attendance of students and teachers. He added that the awards aim to recognize and motivate their continued commitment to strengthening the education system.

Additional District Commissioner (Education) James Aind, along with Prabhat Das, Deputy Inspector of Schools and Block Elementary Education Officer of Gabharu Nilutpal Sarmah, Naduar Block Elementary Education Officer Pranab Bora, Dhekiajuli Block Elementary Education Officer Nazima Sultana, and Bijoy Kandulana presented the awards to the presidents and members of the selected committees.

Congratulating the awardees, Additional District Commissioner James Aind urged the committees to continue their dedicated efforts and further enhance the academic environment of their schools. He emphasized that such recognition should serve as motivation to achieve even higher standards in the future. Deputy Inspector of Schools Nilutpal Sarmah also expressed confidence that active and responsible SMCs would play a key role in advancing the district’s educational progress.

