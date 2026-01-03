Tezpur’s Dr Angiras Bhattacharya becomes Sonitpur’s first neurosurgeon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur’s Dr Angiras Bhattacharya has brought immense pride to the district by emerging as Sonitpur’s first neurosurgeon, securing the prestigious MCh degree in Neurosurgery with a Gold Medal. He successfully cleared the highest university examination conducted under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences from Guwahati Medical College, earning wide appreciation for his outstanding academic performance.

Known for his brilliance throughout his academic career, Dr Bhattacharya completed his MBBS and MS from Guwahati Medical College before pursuing the MCh (Neurosurgery) course at the same institution. His achievement of topping the university examination and receiving a Gold Medal stands as a testament to his dedication, perseverance, and excellence.

