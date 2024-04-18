Tezpur’s Ishwari Deka achieves success in UPSC exam

Tezpur: Ishwari Deka of Tezpur has achieved 320th position in the UPSC CSE 2023. She is a daughter of retired Vice Principal of Rangapara College, Dr. Ronendra Mohan Deka, and retired Principal of Tezpur HS Multipurpose Girls School, Bharati Das. Her accomplishment not only showcases her dedication and hard work but also instills pride in the state.

Ishwari Deka had previously showcased her proficiency by clearing the Assam Finance Service exam under APSC CCE 2023. She secured the third position in the finance services examination, adding another accolade to her list of achievements.

Ishwari completed her High School Leaving Certificate examination from St. Joseph Convent School, Tezpur, with 89 percent marks and her Higher Secondary examination from No. 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Solmara Tezpur in Sonitpur district, with 97.75 percent marks. Later, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, and a Master’s Degree with first-class honours from the University of Delhi.

The UPSC aims to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government departments, encompassing esteemed services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and central service groups A and B.

