Valuables looted from Dibrugarh Namghar, fourth temple theft in a week

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A theft took place on Monday night at the Samanay Nagar Namghar in Hatimura village in Dibrugarh, during which thieves looted 6000 rupees in cash after breaking open the donation box.

Police said that the thieves entered the Namghar after breaking its iron grill. Locals complained that the police team reached after more than 5 hours after the matter was reported to the Milan Nagar police outpost.

This is the fourth incident of theft in religious institutions in the Milan Nagar police outpost area during the past one week. During all these cases, thieves looted cash from donation boxes and other valuable items from three Namghars and one Bishnu Mandir.

Also Read: Guwahati: Theft at Nepali Temple; donation boxes looted

Also Watch: