Third annual Sarbojonin Akhanda Palnam Ustav held at Bhalukdubi Sonapur

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The third annual Sarbojonin Akhanda Palnam Ustav was observed with religious fervour at the Bhalukdubi Sonapur Madan Mohan Shakha Xatra near the Goalpara town from January 31 to February 1. In this regard, a colourful cultural rally was taken out where thousands of devotees from all over the district participated. The rally was flagged off by Jonali Rabha, RHAC Executive Member from Dariduri GP, and Nepal Ch Mondal, veteran teacher and a frontline social worker.

Earlier, the religious flag of the function was hoisted by Dr Hemanta Kalita, retired Vice-Principal of Goalpara College, in presence of Ajit Kalita and Nikunja Kalita, both President and Secretary of the organizing committee. On Sunday evening, the Palnam was officially inaugurated with the lighting of lamps by Nabajit Pathak, Co-District Commissioner of West Goalpara.

The religious function concluded on Monday morning after the nightlong Palnam.

Also Read: Guwahati: Heart attack awareness workshop for jawans held at Sonapur