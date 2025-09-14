Locals, students welcome PM Modi’s development push in Mizoram

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway project in Mizoram has drawn enthusiastic reactions from local residents and students, who see the move as a significant milestone for connectivity, trade, and opportunities in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, a local resident said, “It is very exciting to have the railway coming, with the knowledge that we are the fourth northeast state to join the Indian Railways network. It will improve our connectivity and create new opportunities for trade, education and tourism.”

Among young voices, one student expressed optimism, saying, “I hope this railway line will improve our economy and I hope this railway link will be used by the young people of Mizoram. It will be useful for us.” Another student echoed similar feelings, remarking, “It will lead our society towards development and young people to work hard in a sharper way.”

The sentiment was shared by Mizoram Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who praised the initiative: “I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the railway station in Mizoram. Thanks also go to the Railway Minister and everyone involved in making this possible.”

The railway project officially connects Aizawl, Mizoram’s capital, to the broader Indian Railways network, making it the fourth northeastern capital to do so after Guwahati, Agartala, and Itanagar.

PM Modi also flagged off three new train services and unveiled development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore. (IANS)

Also Read: Centre Stands with People of Manipur: PM Narendra Modi