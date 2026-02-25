Those who consider this country as ‘matribhumi’ are true Hindus: Ram Dutta Chakradhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: ”The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a well-known name not only across India but also in various parts of the world. For nearly 100 years, the RSS has made continuous efforts to build a well-organized society and nation, working for the welfare of the country’s society. Lakhs of selfless swayamsevaks and karyakartas have been working in different parts of India for this purpose. Those who work with a dedicated mindset toward the nation are the true swayamsevaks or Hindus. Thousands of RSS members sacrificed their lives in the country’s freedom struggle,” said RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Ramdutt Chakradhar. On Tuesday, at the District Library auditorium here in Mangaldai, a programme was organized to commemorate the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Participating in it, the Sah-Sarkaryavah said that the objective behind the establishment of the RSS was to organize Hindu society, to make it aware and active for the welfare of society. To make this work dynamic, the Sangh has been striving for the past hundred years to build swayamsevaks and karyakartas, he said.

He further said that being Hindu is a way of life in this country and that those who regard this country as their ‘karmabhumi’ and ‘matribhumi’ are the true Hindus. Highlighting the active life of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Sangh, a freedom fighter, and social reformer—who established the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur on Vijayadashami in 1925 as its first Sarsanghchalak—Chakradhar said that the voluntary organization was built on the ideals of Hindutva to strengthen the nation and Hindu society. He mentioned that in 1930, Hedgewar participated in the Jungle Satyagraha under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership and was imprisoned.

“Under Dr Hedgewar’s leadership, the RSS gained a well-organized structure, and today it is one of the world’s largest voluntary organizations. We must build a new India following the ideals and path of this great personality,” he said. He appealed to all present to prioritize the nation’s interest over any personal motives. Mentioning that the RSS, which receives no government grants, has been helping the downtrodden in society, he said that during the Covid pandemic, lakhs of swayamsevaks risked their lives to extend helping hands to the affected. Ramdutt Chakradhar noted that now, from north to south and east to west, lakhs of Sangh swayamsevaks were working for societal welfare. He informed that lakhs of shakhas (branches) of the Sangh were being run across the country in this way.

He discussed various aspects of the Sangh’s evolution and explained the significance of the five points of ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five transformations) that the Sangh is advancing for society.

