Thousands gather in Diphu to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A solemn tribute-paying ceremony was held at KASA Stadium in Diphu on Wednesday to commemorate the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary "Bard of the Brahmaputra." The event, organized alongside similar observances across Assam, drew thousands of admirers, students, and cultural enthusiasts united in celebrating the iconic artist's enduring legacy in Indian music, literature, and the promotion of social harmony.

Attendees paid homage by singing many of Dr. Hazarika's timeless songs, whose poignant lyrics and melodies continue to inspire generations across Assam and beyond.

The ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Tuliram Ronghang, Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, local MLA Bidyasing Engleng, KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso, several executive members, MACs board chairmans of KAAC, and dignitaries from cultural and literary fields. Officials from the KAAC and other departments involved in the organization were also present.

The event was meticulously organized by the Karbi Anglong District Administration under the leadership of District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi, reflecting a collective effort to honour Dr. Hazarika's monumental contributions to India's cultural tapestry.

