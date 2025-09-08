Thousands Join in poetic tribute to Bhupen Hazarika at Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: On the eve of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, the Assam Recitation and Cultural Council organized a statewide programme titled ‘Tribute of the Nation to Sudhakantha.’ The central event, held at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi in Tezpur, witnessed thousands of voices joining in unison to recite Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury’s renowned poem ‘Mrityu Jinara Gaan’ (The Song that Defeated Death).

The Sonitpur district unit hosted the programme in the presence of noted reciter and actor Pranjal Saikia, who is also the Council’s brand ambassador, along with MLAs Padma Hazarika and Prithiraj Rava, District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, and other distinguished personalities. Earlier, floral tributes were offered at the statue of Dr Hazarika, followed by the official inauguration of the main function by the Deputy Commissioner.

