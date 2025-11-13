Thousands throng Bajali as Raax Mahotsav celebrations reach their peak

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The ongoing Raax Mahotsav, one of Assam’s most popular and revered religious and cultural festivals, is in full swing across the Bajali district, with grand celebrations taking place in Helona, Pathsala, and Patacharkuchi. As the mega religious-cultural event enters its fourth day, thousands of devotees and visitors are thronging these venues to witness the splendour of faith and tradition.

The historic Helona Raas Mahotsav, now in its 108th year, continues to draw massive crowds. The highlight of the festival is the century-old, newly-restored idols of Lord Sri Krishna, along with numerous clay sculptures depicting divine characters from Indian mythology. The fairground is also lined with many commercial stalls, adding to the festive vibrancy.

In Pathsala, the Raas Mahotsav holds special significance this year as it celebrates its golden jubilee, marking 50 years of uninterrupted devotion and culture. A new Krishna Temple, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, was inaugurated by Assam Cabinet Minister and Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass during the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dass said that the initiative aimed to boost religious tourism and showcase the cultural richness of Assam’s Raax festivals to both domestic and international visitors.

At Patacharkuchi, the celebrations have taken a creative turn with a magnificent clay idol of Lord Hanuman near the main gate, a stunning depiction of Lord Shiva installed in the middle of the Kaldiya River, and exhibits portraying ancient human life and scenes from the Vedas, Mahabharata, and Ramayana. These artistic installations have added a unique spiritual and educational touch to the festival.

People from all walks of life have joined the celebrations with immense enthusiasm, turning Bajali into a sea of humanity during this festive period.

Also Read: Patacharkuchi turns devotional as 32nd Raax Mahotsav enters peak phase