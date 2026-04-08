Thousands turn up at Haflong as Congress rallies support for Nandita Gorlosa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a powerful display of unity and enthusiasm, thousands of people converged at Lal Field (Lalfield) in Haflong for a major Congress public rally, ahead of the Assam Assembly election. Organized by the Dima Hasao District Congress Committee, the event saw a sea of supporters gather in support of Congress candidate Nandita Gorlosa for the 113-Haflong (ST) Assembly constituency. Attendees described the atmosphere as electric, with chants, slogans of 'Congress Zindabad,' and a palpable sense of determination filling the air.

Manipur MP Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur, attending the rally as the chief guest, said that the BJP did nothing for the people of North East India except signing a few memoranda of settlement, which would never be implemented. He assured that in every session he would raise his voice for the implementation of all these, including the amendment of articles 125th and 244(a).

Speakers and participants echoed the sentiment that 'Haflong spoke in one voice.' The rally highlighted demands for unity, real development, women's empowerment, and an end to 'fear and division.' Party leaders emphasized people-first politics, inclusive growth, and key promises such as monthly pensions and better opportunities for the tribal-dominated region of Dima Hasao.

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