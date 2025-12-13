Three arrested in excise raids on illicit liquor dens in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The District Excise Department has been intensifying its crackdown on illicit liquor in the region. The department conducted a series of operations across various locations in the district, yielding significant results.

Under the supervision of Borish Borkakati, Superintendent of Excise, Nagaon, and led by Excise Inspector Chandra Kumar Baruah, the Excise team launched raids in several areas, including Borkola, Barhampur, Bamuni, Dakshin Gomariati, and Katahguri.

The operation was carried out based on eight specific inputs. During the raid, the Excise team destroyed 4280 kilograms of fermented wash meant for liquor production, 15 liquor-making devices, and 350 liters of spurious liquor.

The Excise team arrested three individuals, including two women, involved in the illicit liquor trade. Necessary legal action has been taken against them as per departmental norms, sources here added.

