Three Assam Gaon Panchayats Bag National Awards for Excellence in Rural Development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three Gaon Panchayats from Assam have brought pride to the state by receiving prestigious national awards in different categories for their outstanding work in local governance and rural development.

Among the awardees, Jhumurmur Gaon Panchayat, under the Kathiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district, secured the Second Prize under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) in the “Clean and Green Panchayat” category for the year 2025. The recognition highlights the Panchayat’s efforts toward cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and green development initiatives.

Hoogrijaan Gaon Panchayat, under the Tengakhat Development Block in Dibrugarh district, won the Second Prize under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) in the “Self-Sufficient Infrastructure Panchayat” category for 2025. The award acknowledges its achievements in developing strong and self-reliant rural infrastructure.

In another major achievement, the New Napam Gaon Panchayat under the Gabharu Development Block in Sonitpur district secured the First Prize at the national level under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025. The Panchayat received the award for its excellent work in sustainable rural development, good governance, and grassroots-level service delivery.

Also Read: Dibrugarh: Hugrijan Gaon Panchayat Wins National ‘Atmanirbhar Infrastructure’ Award