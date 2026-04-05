Three Baokhungri candidates back UPPL’s Pratibha Brahma for inclusive development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Three candidates of Baokhungri, Shivam Chakravarty of Bharatiya Gana Parishad (BGP), Pranab Baroi (Ind), and Sujit Das (Ind), expressed support for the UPPL candidate of the same constituency, Pratibha Brahma, and reiterated their commitment to work with the UPPL for inclusive growth and development of all communities. Shivam Chakravarty of the BGP, while talking to mediapersons in Kokrajhar on Friday, said that they had neither joined the UPPL nor surrendered for money, as alleged by a section of people. He said that they extended the UPPL candidate support for the greater interest of their communities, as the UPPL was the only party that ensured equal justice and inclusive development of all.

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