Three candidates withdraw nominations across Hojai district constituencies

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The deadline for withdrawing nomination papers in the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 saw key changes in Hojai district’s constituencies. In Binnakandi (Constituency No. 62), two independent candidates, Akhtar Uddin Laskar and Burhan Uddin, pulled out their nominations on the final day. This narrows the field to 12 contenders ready for the showdown in Binnakandi. Hojai (Constituency No. 63) remained unchanged, with no withdrawals. Just two candidates will now face off in the battle for the seat.

Meanwhile, in Lumding (Constituency No. 64), independent candidate Kamal Hussain Barbhuyan withdrew his papers from the initial pool of five. That leaves four candidates in the running.

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