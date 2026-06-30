Three Class X students expelled from hostel after ragging allegations in Nalbari School

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension prevailed at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Nalbari district after serious allegations of ragging, harassment of junior students, and the alleged use of alcohol, cannabis, and narcotic substances inside the school hostel surfaced. A group of aggrieved parents visited the school on Sunday and demanded an explanation from the principal over the alleged incidents.

According to the parents, a section of senior students had allegedly been subjecting junior hostel inmates to physical and mental harassment. They claimed that alcohol, cannabis, and other drugs were regularly consumed by some senior students and were allegedly supplied from outside the school campus.

The parents further alleged that junior students were forced to pay money for the purchase of intoxicating substances. They also claimed that junior students were made to massage senior students at night, wash their utensils and clothes, and perform hostel cleaning and other chores against their will.

Following the complaints of the parents, three Class 10 students accused of assaulting junior students inside the hostel of the school have been suspended for 15 days and barred from staying in the hostel.

The principal also announced that after passing Class X, the three accused students would not be allowed to continue their education at any Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the future, effectively barring their further admission within the Navodaya system.

He further assured parents that the administration would maintain strict vigilance over the matter and that stringent action would also be taken against any other students found involved after a detailed inquiry.

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