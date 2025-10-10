Assam: Massive Rally in Kokrajhar Revives Demand for Separate Kamatapur State

Guwahati: The demand for a separate Kamatapur state gained fresh momentum on Thursday as the Kamatapur State Demand Council (KSDC) organised a massive rally in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The rally, led by the Kokrajhar District Committee of the KSDC, drew large crowds from various parts of lower Assam, with participants waving placards and chanting slogans in support of Kamatapur statehood. The protesters also reiterated their long-standing demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community.