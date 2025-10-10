Assam: Massive Rally in Kokrajhar Revives Demand for Separate Kamatapur State

Guwahati: The demand for a separate Kamatapur state gained fresh momentum on Thursday as the Kamatapur State Demand Council (KSDC) organised a massive rally in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
The rally, led by the Kokrajhar District Committee of the KSDC, drew large crowds from various parts of lower Assam, with participants waving placards and chanting slogans in support of Kamatapur statehood. The protesters also reiterated their long-standing demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community.
Addressing the gathering, KSDC leaders urged the Central and Assam governments to initiate a tripartite dialogue involving the Centre, the State, and the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) to resolve the issue politically. They warned that continued neglect of the community’s aspirations could lead to intensified agitation in the coming months.
The Kamatapur movement, which seeks to carve out a separate state comprising parts of Assam and West Bengal, has seen periodic resurgences over the past decades, rooted in demands for recognition, identity, and socio-political rights.