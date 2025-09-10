Three-day mushroom cultivation training concludes at Kahikuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A three-day training camp on mushroom cultivation concluded on Saturday at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kamrup, located at Kahikuchi in Azara on the western outskirts of Guwahati.

The programme was organized by the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) in collaboration with KVK Kamrup, as part of its year-long initiative to promote mushroom farming as a means of achieving financial self-reliance. The training camp held from September 4 to 6 focused on scientific methods of mushroom cultivation and techniques to enhance production, thereby enabling farmers to increase their income.

A total of 30 farmers from the seven districts of Tezpur, Kamrup, Baksa, Nalbari, Morigaon, Darrang, and Nagaon , participated in the training. Alongside agricultural scientists from KVK Kamrup, several successful mushroom entrepreneurs from Kamrup district also served as resource persons.

