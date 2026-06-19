Three drug traffickers arrested with drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major crackdown on the drug menace, Nagaon Police seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore and arrested three traffickers this morning here.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police launched an operation under Borghat Police Outpost in Nagaon district. A luxury vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 DB 8800 was intercepted at Borghat. The vehicle was carrying a large consignment of banned drugs from Silchar to Shingimari in Juria, Nagaon, via National Highway 36.

The arrested traffickers have been identified as Iliyas Ahmed of Moirabari, Morigaon district; Inamul Haque of Shingimari, Juria, Nagaon district; and Nazrul Islam of Dhing.

According to sources, the accused had created a hidden chamber under the seats of the vehicle to smuggle the drugs and evade detection. During the search, police recovered soap boxes filled with drugs weighing approximately 750 grams. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the illegal market.

Investigations revealed that the trio had been operating from Shingimari, Juria, and running a thriving drug trade across Nagaon and Morigaon districts through a network of retail peddlers. Traffickers have been using the Nagaon-Borghat bypass as a corridor for drug smuggling.

Nagaon Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are conducting intensive interrogation of the arrested persons to trace their wider network. Police are also probing who financed the operation and who else aided the traffickers.

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