Three-storey Sattriya art centre inaugurated at Srimanta Gopaldev Temple in Nagaon

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NAGAON: A three-storey art building constructed to promote, practise and develop Sattriya art and culture was inaugurated on Saturday at the premises of Srimanta Gopaldev Temple on GRB Road in Fauzdaripatti, Nagaon. Nagaon-Batadroba MLA Rupak Sharma formally inaugurated the building.

The building was constructed with the initiative and support of two culturally inclined families of the area. The ground floor has been dedicated to the memory of late Dharmakanta Mahanta and late Dharmeswari Mahanta of Sravani Satra. Their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren — Vivek Goswami, Jagannath (Pratul), Rishav (Rana), Biswajit (Baba), Anjana, Dipali, Rinti, Poppy, Dangar Maina, Saru Maina, Raj, Rib, Parli, Palki and Prapti Mahanta — dedicated the ground floor in their memory.

The first floor has been dedicated to the memory of late Dr Jayashree Goswami of Sri Sri Kalakata Satra by her husband, Dr Premananda Goswami (Putu), their son Atri and other family members. The second floor has been dedicated to the memory of Dr Premananda Goswami’s parents, late Jagadananda Goswami and late Prabha (Chikuni) Goswami of Sri Sri Kalakata Satra.

During the programme, Srimanta Gopaldev Temple felicitated Vivekananda Goswami (Mahanta), Sattriya of Sravani Satra and donor of the ground floor, with a citation, a symbolic representation of the Guru Asana, a phulam gamocha and a seleng chador.

Similarly, Dr Premananda Goswami, Sattriya of Kalakata Satra and donor of the first and second floors, was felicitated with a citation, a symbolic representation of the Guru Asana, a phulam gamocha and a seleng chador.

Senior members of the Namghar — Sarbananda Mahanta, Keshabananda Dev Goswami, Dev Goswami, Harikanta Mahanta, Shuwani Goswami and Kunjalata Goswami — were also specially felicitated.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Srimanta Gopaldev Temple president Sarbananda Mahanta, secretary Diganta Mahanta, Nava Kumar Mahanta, Prakash Mahanta, Runtu Mahanta, Amrit Mahanta and Devananda Mahanta, along with several members of the Satra Mahasabha.

Those present at the programme expressed hope that the newly constructed art building would play an important role in promoting, preserving and passing on Sattriya art and culture to the younger generation.

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