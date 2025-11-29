Asom Satra Mahasabha Welcomes Assam’s New Xatra Preservation Bill

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government's move to pass the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, in the Assembly on Thursday was hailed by the Asom Satra Mahasabha today.

Asom Satra Mahasabha President Jitendra Nath Pradhani and General Secretary Kusum Kumar Mahanta stated that the passage of the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, has cleared the way for the establishment of a commission for the protection and development of the xatras.

Mahanta said, "We thank Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and members of the Assam Assembly for passing the bill for the formation of a xatra commission. Many xatra lands are under encroachment, and the xatra authorities will now be able to file complaints against such encroachments."

