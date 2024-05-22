Assam: ADC (health) Tinsukia admits lapses of on-duty doctor in Digboi Community Health Centre

DIGBOI: Following the alleged irregularities involving the missing of an on-duty doctor at Digboi Community Health Centre earlier on May 17, a team of officials led by Chinmoy Pathok, the ADC Health Tinsukia, inspected the overall aspects affecting the day-to-day administration of the health department here at CHC Digboi on Monday.

The official, while sharing part of the findings, admitted that the on-duty Dr. Jitimoni Deori was not present in the hospital while a patient was direly in need of urgent attention from the doctor.

Earlier, on May 17, one of the on-duty doctors of Digboi CHC, Dr. Jitimoni Deori, was reportedly not available for more than an hour while a student patient with breathing difficulties from a nearby school was deprived of the immediate attention of the doctor.

Terming it as ‘time lapses on the part of the doctor’, the ADC said that he had also inspected other related aspects of the said CHC, including the availability of logistic and infrastructural support, the mode of functioning of the hospital, the doctor’s roaster, record maintenance, drinking water, hygiene, etc.

‘The reaction from the guardian of the patient on May 17 last at Digboi CHC was strong, which is but natural and understood due to the situation they were in with the patient at hand.

Such cases are common everywhere in India where attendants or guardians do not want their near and dear ones to suffer’, said the official, adding, ‘I have asked the joint Director of Health to ensure that such lapses do not occur again’.

Further, sharing his findings, Mr. Pathak said that one of the toilets needed the immediate attention of the authority, which, according to Dr. Niharika Bora, the head of the hospital, was due to a lack of plumbers.

‘When inquired about the several hospital beds lying outside in an open space, the in-charge said that those beds were meant to be transported to Dirok’, shared the official.

Meanwhile, Dr. Niharika, being reluctant to divulge much about the official proceedings, said that the doctor in question was already show-caused by the higher authority. ‘He continues on his duty at the hospital serving the public as per the roaster’, added the in-charge.

However, when trying to secure statements from the Joint Director of Health about the professional conduct and right to private practice of a government doctor, the official could not be contacted as the phone call remained unattended several times.

