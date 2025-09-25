Tinsukia Bar Association demands judicial inquiry into Zubeen Garg’s death

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia Bar Association while expressing deep shock and sorrow at the untimely demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, demanded a high-level judicial inquiry against the organizer of North East Festival at Singapore and a few co-artistes.

In a condolence meeting at the Bar premises on Wednesday, the association also demanded that the Assam Government digitize and preserve the complete works of Zubeen Garg in a scientific manner. It urged the government to establish a music university in the name of Zubeen Garg and rename Rowriah Airport in Jorhat to Zubeen Garg Airport.

