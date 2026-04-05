Tinsukia: Congress MP & Youth Congress President campaign for Devid Phukan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Purnia Congress MP Pappu Yadav and Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib levelled serious allegations of corruption, hatred towards minority communities, and amassing of personal wealth against Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press meet held in Tinsukia on Saturday.

On a pre-poll campaign trail on Saturday, they urged people to elect Congress candidate and young lawyer Devid Phukan as their next representative to the Assam assembly.

Emphasizing the critical state of infrastructure, particularly the deplorable condition of roads, the Congress leaders vehemently condemned the present government's steps to develop the commercially important township of Tinsukia.

"If we form the government, we will make sure that after proper investigation, all corrupt politicians are put behind bars," said MP Yadav.

Youth Congress President Chib said, "The credibility of the sitting MLA can be assessed when we see the plight of common people of Tinsukia," adding that the level of corruption has skyrocketed. He was optimistic about Devid Phukan's prospects and said that Tinsukia needed a young, educated, and dynamic leader who would listen to and act on people's concerns rather than those who win and enjoy five-year vacations.

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