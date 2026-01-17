Tinsukia cracks down on vehicles transporting construction materials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A surge in fatal road accidents involving heavily overloaded goods vehicles has compelled the Tinsukia district administration to issue a sweeping prohibitory order, tightening controls on the movement of dumpers, trucks, and other vehicles transporting construction materials across the district.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Sumit Sattawan, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, cites grave threats to public safety, public order, and human life. According to official assessments, a disproportionate number of recent serious and fatal accidents in Tinsukia have involved vehicles carrying sand, stone chips, soil, coal, bricks, and other bulk materials. Field observations and inquiry reports indicate that rampant overloading, uncovered consignments, and routine violations of transport norms have turned several arterial roads into accident-prone zones.

Authorities note that spillage from uncovered trucks has resulted in slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility, and vehicle imbalance—conditions that have repeatedly proved fatal for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and occupants of smaller vehicles.

Under the new order, all dumpers, trucks, and goods-carrying vehicles transporting construction materials have been mandated to cover their loads with tarpaulin or other suitable materials to prevent spillage during transit. Overloading has been strictly prohibited, and vehicles are barred from carrying loads beyond limits prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and allied rules.

The order fixes liability squarely on vehicle owners, drivers, and operators, making them subject to penal action in case of violations.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia and Sadiya, along with co-district commissioners, circle officers, police station in-charges, and officials of the Transport Department, have been instructed to carry out sustained enforcement drives, conduct regular inspections, and initiate legal proceedings against offenders. The administration has underlined that enforcement will be continuous and uncompromising, given the recurring loss of life.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain operative until further notice.

