Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul orders probe into Digboi’s unauthorized road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul, on Friday afternoon ordered an inquiry into the unauthorized construction of a cement concrete (CC) road in Milan Nagar’s Ward No. 7 under the Digboi Municipality Board (DMB), following reports of procedural violations and public outcry. This was informed by the district administration while interacting with The Sentinel on Friday morning. The Sentinel on September 5 had highlighted the grave situation affecting the daily lives of the local residents including the school going children.

It may be recalled that the around 150-metre stretch, executed without tender, estimate, or sanction, had already sparked controversy after a DMB junior engineer admitted both the ‘unsatisfactory quality’ of work and his ignorance of the approval process. He further conceded that no tender was floated, confirming residents’ suspicions of irregularities.

The DC’s intervention comes as a relief for parents and locals, who have been demanding accountability after schoolchildren were forced to wade barefoot through stagnant water due to poor design and lack of drainage.

