Crisis at Digboi CHC: Doctor Shortage Forces Patients to Wait Hours or Leave Untreated

Digboi: The Digboi Community Health Centre (CHC), regarded as the primary healthcare hub for the region, is reeling under an acute shortage of doctors, leaving hundreds of daily visitors with inadequate medical attention. The centre serves not only Digboi town but also patients from Pengaree-Bordumsa and adjoining areas.

On Wednesday, the facility once again witnessed a heavy rush of patients, but only one doctor was available to handle the overwhelming crowd. Long queues of elderly people, women, and children stretched outside the consultation chamber, forcing many to wait for hours in the sweltering heat. Several patients, disappointed and fatigued, eventually returned home without treatment.

Locals allege that such situations have become routine. “Even if we arrive early, we must wait hours. Many times, people leave without seeing a doctor,” said a patient standing in queue.

A member of the hospital management committee admitted that the shortage of doctors has made it extremely difficult to run the centre smoothly, with the lone doctor rarely getting respite. Despite repeated appeals, officials said, doctors are unwilling to join the centre, worsening the crisis.

Frustrated residents have urged the health department and district authorities to intervene immediately and ensure permanent staffing solutions.

