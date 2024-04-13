Tinsukia district emerges as winner in voter pledge breaking record

Tinsukia: Tinsukia district saw a gathering of around 1,59,191 people in multiple places of the district recently. These people of Tinsukia district had assembled to celebrate the biggest festival in Indian democracy- Elections, and took a pledge to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which, in Tinsukia district, will take place on April 19. This in itself is perhaps a record in India.

“Recently Chennai North Constituency was in the news for breaking record for maximum voters pledge which stood at 4,10,988 on March 29, 2024. But the pledges were taken within 12 hours, across multiple locations. So, mathematically, if we calculate, an average of 34,249 people took the pledge in one hour in Chennai North Constituency. However, Tinsukia district attempted the record of pledge to vote in one hour,” said Nuzhat Nasreen, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Tinsukia and Nodal Officer, SVEEP.

However, Tinsukia district witnessed an astounding total of 1,59,191 pledges on April 10 in 1 hour between 11 am till 12 pm. “This extraordinary feat underscores the unwavering commitment of the citizens of Tinsukia district towards ethical voting and their responsibility towards setting up a healthy democracy,” commented Nasreen.

“Titled ‘Laakhon Ka Garv, Shapath Ka Parv- Ek Ghante Main Ek Laakh Ek Saath’, the motto of this voter awareness pledge drive, was for universal and enlightened participation so that free and fair elections take place which are the life force of democracy,” she added.

Various sections of the people took part in the event with the highest contribution coming from Self Help Group members of ASRLM (96439) and ASULM (11357).

“The best part of the pledge was that we were able to reach out to tea garden workers who participated in the pledge in large numbers (33603) as these sections of the people are less aware of the election module and SVEEP strategies. With the ethical election pledge they became aware of their responsibility towards casting their votes during election so that no voter is left behind,” Nasreen said, stated a press release.

Also Read: 11th Baokhungri Festival gets underway in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: