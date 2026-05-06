Assam News

TINSUKIA: Health check-up camp organized at Sadiya College under ICMR Project

A health check-up camp was organized on Tuesday at the premises of Sadiya College. The programme conducted by the NSS Unit and the Department of Zoology, Sadiya College,
Health check-up camp
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A health check-up camp was organized on Tuesday at the premises of Sadiya College. The programme conducted by the NSS Unit and the Department of Zoology, Sadiya College, was implemented by the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, NE Region, Dibrugarh, under the aegis of the Project 'Prevalence of Anaemia and Haemoglobinopathies in North East India.' A team of six project staff and medical technicians from ICMR-RMRC, led by Dr Kaustabh Bora, conducted the counselling and blood tests.

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Health check-up camp
Sadiya College
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