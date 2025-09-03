Tinsukia: Joint civil-military exercise Samanvay Shakti concludes at Laipuli

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The ten-day joint civil-military exercise Samanvay Shakti concluded on Monday at Laipuli, marking the culmination of a unique initiative to strengthen preparedness and deepen cooperation in Upper Assam. The exercise brought together the Armed Forces, civil administration, state police, central armed police forces, disaster response agencies, industry partners, educational institutions, veterans, media, and local communities in an unprecedented display of unity.

Commenced on August 20, Samanvay Shakti spanned Laipuli, Rupai, Digboi, and Lekhapani in Tinsukia district. Key highlights included flood relief drills with NDRF, SDRF, and Central Water Commission, counter-insurgency reviews with intelligence agencies, healthcare preparedness discussions with Army and civil doctors, and vibrant youth engagement through schools, colleges and NCC.

The exercise validated disaster readiness, refined communication networks, built institutional trust and reinforced the bond between people and agencies. It underscored that security went beyond borders and includes healthcare, education, environment, infrastructure, and community confidence.

