Tinsukia police arrested two contractors in connection with Anjaw tragedy

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police arrested contractors Sirajul Ahmed and Sairuddin Ali of No. 1 Balupara Gaon, Guijan, Tinsukia, on Sunday in connection with the Anjaw accident. According to ASP (HQ) Mrinmoy Das, a case 432/2025 against both the contractors has been registered and they have been charged u/s 143 (3)/105/125 (b)/61 (2) of BNS.

As the family members of the 20 deceased in Gelapukhuri TE are still in a state of shock and inconsolable, the last rites of 14 victims were performed on Sunday at Gelapukhuri TE with honour under supervision of Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul and in presence of Guardian Minister Bimal Borah, Labour Minister Rupesh Gowala, and Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kishan, besides thousands of mourning people.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also had paid a visit on Friday to AMC, Dibrugarh, along with a visit to the families of the victims at Gelapukhuri, Tinsukia. While the last rites of 6 victims that arrived from Arunachal were performed on Saturday, the 4-day joint recovery operation by Arunachal Pradesh and Tinsukia administration, NDRF, and Army, that began on December 11 culminated on Sunday.

The 20 deceased were identified as Sanjay Kumar, Abhay Bhumij, Rajani Nag, Rahul Kumar, Agar Tanti, Karan Kumar, Bijay Kumar alias Tinku Kumar, Ajay Manki, Sunatan Nag, Rohit Manki, Dhiren Chetriya, Arjun Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Sameer Deep, Birendra Kumar and Ram Shivet Sona of Gellapukhuri, Junas Munda of 2 No. Dhelakhat Line, Ashina Chowra of Nemuguri, Deep Gowala of Guijan, and the driver of the ill-fated truck, Mangal Ray of Naupukhuri, Tinsukia.

