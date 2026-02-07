Tinsukia Railway’s re-engagement notice creates apprehension among aspiring youths

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A recent notification of Tinsukia Railway Division under NF Railway regarding re-engagement of retired staff has created apprehensions for thousands of aspiring unemployed youths of Assam seeking employment in Railways. Out of 1879 existing vacant posts, the division has sought re-engagement of 1038 posts on contractual basis.

The notification issued by the office of Divisional Railway Manager (P), NF Railway, Tinsukia, vide No. E/35/MPP/RE-ENGAGEMENT/TSK Pt I of 03.02.2026, invited applications from retired Railway employees for engagement under the scheme of 'Re-engagement of Retired Staff' in exigencies of service to work in various posts/categories of Tinsukia Division of NFR on monthly remuneration against existing vacant posts of different departments on contractual basis.

Also Read: Assam: Security agencies hold joint mock drill at Tinsukia railway station