UPPL Strengthens Base as Over 400 Members from GSP and BPF Join the Party in Baksa District

KOKRAJHAR: As the BJP has set its eyes to capture the BTC administration to its fold by announcing to contest the BTC election in 2025 without forge, a pre-poll alliance with any regional party, the UPPL has been working to expand its bases by building confidence in people of the region.

On Sunday, over 400 new members from Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and BPF joined the UPPL family at a joining programme at Barama in Baksa district. The new members were welcomed and felicitated by the president of UPPL and the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, minister UG Brahma and other senior party leaders.

The president of UPPL and the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said for the past three and half years, the UPPL worked tirelessly for the development of BTR. He said inspired by the UPPL’s vision of peace and progress, people of the region had been joining the UPPL in greater numbers, strengthening the party vision with their support and trust. He also said with the blessings and trust of the people, the UPPL was committed to continuing their efforts to enhance and develop BTR.

The joining programme was also attended by the Speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly Katiram Boro, MLAs- Bhupen Boro and Lawrence Islary, EM Rakesh Brahma, MCLA Mantu Boro and other dedicated party workers.

