Khilanjia Oikya Mancha Formed by 14 Indigenous Groups in Lakhimpur to Safeguard Local Rights

LAKHIMPUR: Following the Sivasagar incident, 14 indigenous community organizations of Lakhimpur have constituted a common platform, named Khilanjia Oikya Mancha, for the protection of the indigenous people in the district.

On Friday, the leaders of the platform addressed a press conference at North Lakhimpur Press Club and announced about the formation of the united forum for the protection of indigenous people. The press conference was attended by Ajit Buragohain, Rupanka Borah of Veer Lachit Sena, Dipak Borah, Mridul Saikia of AKRSU, Anupam Saikia, of Asomiya Yuva Manch, Partha Das of Scheduled Caste Students’ Union, Gauri Shankar Das of Kaibarta Yuva Chatra Sanmilani, Manoj Kalita of Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Biju Nayak of Adivasi Students’ Union, Balin Bolin Chutia of Chutia Students’ Union, Jayanta Chutia of Chutia Yuva Sanmilani, representatives of Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Anti-Corruption Youth Power, TMPK, Tribal Youths’ League and Chutia Jati Sanmilan.

While addressing the media persons, Chief Convener of the Khilanjia Oikya Mancha Ajit Buragohain said, “This united forum has been formed in the interest of securing the rights of the ethnic communities living in Assam and the forum will raise voice in future for this objective”. He demanded the government to accord land pattas to the indigenous people living in tribal belts and blocks to protect their land right, to adopt a constant land policy regarding the buy and sale of land of the tribal belts and blocks so that no people from outside of the state can buy land and to ensure indigenous people’s representation in the Lok Sabha. He also said that the forum will oppose several non-Assamese organizations. “Only indigenous people should have the opportunity to represent in the Lok Sabha,” Ajit Buragohain added. He further said that the forum will continue to work for the progress of the indigenous communities of Assam. “Workers from outside of the state cannot work in Lakhimpur. The institutions as well as companies must engage local workers in their establishments”, he asserted. The other conveners of the forum announced that they would stop the import of fish to Lakhimpur from Nagaon and demanded the State Government to grant tribal status to the six communities of Assam, free up the encroached government lands. They threatened to eradicate all the threats to the indigenous people of the state.

