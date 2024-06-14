Tinsukia Special POCSO Court Sentences Munu Bhumij to 20 Years RI for Rape, Orders Compensation for Victim

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia Special POCSO Court Judge Chitrarani Saikia on Tuesday sentenced Munu Bhumij to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined him Rs 10000. The accused was sentenced to an additional 4 months in jail for failing to pay the fine besides the court also ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to victim as compensation.

According to the case history in brief, the accused Munu Bhumij took the victim for bicycle ride inside a tea garden under Panitola OP on May 4, 2023 and raped her. Based on the FIR lodged by the family members at Panitola OP, the police arrested Bhumij and transferred the case to Tinsukia Sadar PS. Tinsukia police registered the case 307/23 under POCSO Act with case no 67/23. The Special POCSO Court after taking the testimony of eight witnesses and submitting eight evidences, Justice Saikia convicted Munu Bhumij and pronounced judgement against him. The IO in the case was SI Pankaj Borah.

