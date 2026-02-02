FM Sitharaman announces Buddhist Circuit, East Coast Industrial Corridor plans for Northeast

New Delhi: To boost tourism in the North-Eastern region, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in several Purvodaya states during the Budget 2026-27.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, "I propose to launch a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The scheme will cover the preservation of temples and monasteries."

She added that the initiative aims to highlight the North-East's rich spiritual heritage, stating, "Buddhist sites from the Northeast region... this scheme for the development of Buddhist Circuits in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and other NE states is a historic step that honours our rich spiritual heritage. It will transform the region into a powerhouse of culture, commerce & connectivity."

In addition to promoting religious tourism, the Finance Minister announced plans to extend the Integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor into the North-East. "The proposal to extend the Integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor into the North East is expected to attract industry, improve infrastructure, and create jobs in remote areas," she said.

Sitharaman also unveiled other development measures, including the creation of five tourism destinations across five Purvodaya states and a provision for 4,000 e-buses to enhance regional connectivity. She highlighted Durgapur as a key nodal point for the East Coast Industrial Corridor.

The scheme will cover the preservation of temples and monasteries. It will transform the region into a powerhouse of culture, commerce & connectivity.

Sitharaman further announced the government's plan to establish NIMHANS 2.0, a premier mental health institute in North India, to address gaps in mental health infrastructure. She also announced the duty exemption on cancer drugs in the Union Budget.

She said the move reaffirms the Centre's commitment to mental health care and trauma services. "Reaffirming our commitment to mental health and trauma care, there are no national institutes for mental health care in North India. We will therefore set up a NIMHANS 2.0 and also upgrade national mental health institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as regional apex institutions," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha today.

The Finance Minister also announced measures to strengthen emergency and trauma care facilities nationwide. She noted that medical emergencies often impose unexpected financial burdens on families, particularly the poor and vulnerable. "We will strengthen and increase these capacities by 50 per cent in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres," she said.

In a major relief for cancer patients, the Finance Minister announced the exemption of basic customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs and medicines. She also said that seven additional rare diseases would be added to the list of diseases eligible for exemption from import duty on personal imports of drugs, medicines, and food intended for special medical purposes.

"To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, I propose to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or medicines. I propose also to add 7 more rare diseases for the purposes of exempting import duties on personal import of drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes used in their treatment," she said. (ANI)

Also Read: Tea body hails Budget’s focus on agriculture, tea workers’ welfare