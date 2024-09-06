Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang District Tobacco Control Cell Conducts Sensitization Programme On COTPA, 2003

Itanagar: The Tawang district tobacco control cell (DTCC) under the district health society conducted a district-level coordination committee meeting and sensitization programme on the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and other psychotropic substances on Thursday. Tawang additional deputy commissioner Sang Khandu, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the need for a dedicated task force comprising volunteers from NGOs to raise awareness about COTPA, 2003. He opined that the volunteers could assist authorities in monitoring violations in public spaces and other prohibited areas.

The ADC suggested that grassroots workers, teachers, and school monitors should be trained to effectively enforce the Act. Khandu asked the DTCC to hold quarterly coordination meetings to ensure continuous monitoring and review of COTPA implementation.

Later, the ADC administered a pledge to participants, affirming their commitment to say no to tobacco and other psychotropic substances. Tawang SP DW Thongon asked the general public to act as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police, underscoring the importance of community policing. He sought cooperation from civil society, NGOs, and student unions to report unlawful activities and briefed on the new laws that have replaced outdated colonial regulations.

Earlier, NTPC district program officer Dr. Sangey Thinley made a PowerPoint presentation on the impact of alcohol, tobacco, and substance abuse on society. DTCC psychologist Lobsang Yuton made a presentation on the National Tobacco Control Program.

In the meeting, members from various organizations including the Women’s Welfare Association, TMES, the All Tawang District Students’ Union, and the Monpa Artist Forum, shared their views and suggestions for the effective implementation of the COTPA Act, 2003, in the district.

