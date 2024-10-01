Torrential Rains to Hit Assam, Meghalaya, and Northeastern States

GUWAHATI: Heavy rainfall is likely to persist over several Northeast Indian states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Light to moderate rain at most places will occur in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Scattered to fairly widespread moderate falls are also likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain will continue at Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Kerala. Moderate rain will also persist in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.

Light to moderate rain will be scattered over Central India, Konkan, and Goa. Some isolated light rains may also occur in Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Saurashtra and Kutch will remain dry.

The southwest monsoon is withdrawing steadily, with western parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat already clear. The line of withdrawal runs now at Firozpur, Sirsa, Churu, Ajmer, Mount Abu, Deesa, Surendranagar, Junagarh, and coordinates 21°N/70°E.

An active cyclonic circulation remains over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding areas. Another trough is also found running from Comorin area to Rayalaseema, passing through Interior Tamil Nadu at lower atmospheric levels. Besides, yet another cyclonic circulation has been found over south Gujarat and its surrounding areas at mid-level atmospheres.